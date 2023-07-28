Backup driver pleads guilty to endangerment after self-driving car kills woman in Tempe

FILE- This March 18, 2018, file photo from video from a mounted camera provided by the Tempe...
FILE- This March 18, 2018, file photo from video from a mounted camera provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an interior view moments before an Uber SUV fatally struck a woman in Tempe, Ariz., in what was the first death involving a fully autonomous vehicle.(Tempe Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The backup Uber driver for a self-driving vehicle that killed a pedestrian in suburban Phoenix in 2018 pleaded guilty Friday to endangerment in the first fatal collision involving a fully autonomous car.

Rafaela Vasquez told police that 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg “came out of nowhere” and that she didn’t see Herzberg before the March 18, 2018, collision on a darkened Tempe street.

She had been charged with negligent homicide, but reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. The judge who accepted the plea sentenced Vasquez, 49, to three years of supervised probation.

Authorities say Vasquez was streaming the television show “The Voice” on a phone and looking down in the moments before Uber’s Volvo XC-90 SUV struck Herzberg, who was crossing with her bicycle.

Vasquez’s attorneys said she was was looking at a messaging program used by Uber employees on a work cellphone that was on her right knee. They said the TV show was playing on her personal cellphone, which was on the passenger seat.

Prosecutors previously declined to file criminal charges against Uber, as a corporation, in Herzberg’s death.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded Vasquez’s failure to monitor the road was the main cause of the crash.

It was not the first crash involving an Uber autonomous test vehicle. In March 2017, an Uber SUV flipped onto its side, also in Tempe when it collided with another vehicle. No serious injuries were reported, and the driver of the other car was cited for a violation.

Herzberg’s death was the first involving an autonomous test vehicle but not the first in a car with some self-driving features. The driver of a Tesla Model S was killed in 2016 when his car, operating on its Autopilot system, crashed into a semitrailer in Florida.

Nine months after Herzberg’s death, in December 2019, two people were killed in California when a Tesla on Autopilot ran a red light, slammed into another car. That driver was charged in 2022 with vehicular manslaughter in what was believed to be the first felony case against a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system.

In Herzberg’s death, the contributing factors cited by the NTSB board included Uber’s inadequate safety procedures and ineffective oversight of its drivers, Herzberg’s decision to cross the street outside of a crosswalk and the Arizona Department of Transportation’s insufficient oversight of autonomous vehicle testing.

The board also concluded Uber’s deactivation of its automatic emergency braking system increased the risks associated with testing automated vehicles on public roads. Instead of the system, Uber relied on the human backup driver to intervene.

The Uber system detected Herzberg 5.6 seconds before the crash. But it failed to determine whether she was a bicyclist, pedestrian or unknown object, or that she was headed into the vehicle’s path, the board said.

The backup driver was there to take over the vehicle if systems failed.

The death reverberated throughout the auto industry and Silicon Valley and forced other companies to slow what had been a fast march toward autonomous ride-hailing services. Uber pulled its self-driving cars out of Arizona, and then-Gov. Doug Ducey prohibited the company from continuing its tests of self-driving cars.

Vasquez had previously spent more than four years in prison for two felony convictions — making false statements when obtaining unemployment benefits and attempted armed robbery — before starting work as an Uber driver, according to court records.

FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, provided by the National Transportation Safety...
FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, investigators examine a driverless Uber SUV that fatally struck a woman in Tempe, Ariz. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP, File)(AP)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix

McGraw’s new album “Standing Room Only” will be released on Aug. 25.

Tim McGraw coming to Phoenix in 2024 for ‘Standing Room Only Tour’

Updated: moments ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
McGraw will make a stop in downtown Phoenix on June 27, 2024, at Footprint Center.

Phoenix

Video from Arizona’s Family news drone shows the blue sedan appeared to have crashed into a...

Police investigating after Tesla crashes into backyard pool in north Phoenix

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

Arizona

At this time, it’s unclear when water service will return to normal.

Cave Creek residents asked to conserve water due to damaged pipeline

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
At this time, it’s unclear when water service will return to normal.

Education

By rolling back the school voucher program to previous levels, Hobbs estimates she can save the...

Data breach hits Arizona’s school voucher program, prompting security concerns

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Peter Valencia
Gov. Katie Hobbs is demanding answers from state superintendent Tom Horne.

Latest News

Phoenix News

Video from Arizona’s Family news drone shows the blue sedan appeared to have crashed into a...

Tesla crashes into backyard pool at north Phoenix home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Video from Arizona’s Family news drone shows the blue sedan appeared to have crashed into a brick wall before landing fully submerged in the backyard pool.

West Valley

Deputies and firefighters responded to the Lake Pleasant Marina around 11 a.m. Friday. File...

Child critically injured after being hit by boat at Lake Pleasant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Bradley
Deputies and firefighters responded to the Lake Pleasant Marina around 11 a.m. Friday.

Pinal County News

Multiple haystacks caught on fire near Roughcut Drive and Stampede Way.

Haystack fires likely to burn for days near Casa Grande

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
It’s unclear if anyone is hurt or what started the fire.

East Valley

High school boys and girls cross country season starts in September and goes until November.

Chandler cross country runners training early, hydrating to beat triple-digit temps

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alaina Kwan
Some sports practice later in the day, but cross country runners must set an early alarm clock to beat the heat.

East Valley News

Many runners pack Gatorade, extra water, and snacks to help their bodies during these summer...

Chandler cross country athletes training in extreme heat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Many runners pack Gatorade, extra water, and snacks to help their bodies during these summer training sessions.

Extreme Heat

In the future, this research could lead to the development of an app to connect your health...

ASU researchers studying how heat impacts health conditions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Pope Moseley, a researcher with ASU, is exploring the effects of the heat that could potentially make other health conditions worse, like high blood pressure or heart disease.