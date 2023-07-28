Your Life
ASU researchers exploring how extreme heat could impact health conditions

Pope Moseley, a researcher with ASU, is exploring the effects of the heat that could potentially make other health conditions worse, like high blood pressure.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to a new report from the United Nations, July is set to be the hottest month ever recorded on Earth. Now, one researcher from Arizona State University is studying how extreme heat could impact underlying health conditions.

Pope Moseley, a researcher with ASU, is exploring the effects of the heat that could potentially make other health conditions worse, like high blood pressure or heart disease. So far this year, there have been 25 confirmed heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County, and 249 are still under investigation. “We want to learn about all of the vulnerabilities to heat. We think that most of the illnesses causing heatwaves is not heat-related illness but it’s rather the worsening of chronic conditions. Over 65% of Americans have a chronic condition, and over 40% have at least two,” he explained.

Another 249 deaths are under investigation as the record-breaking heat wave continues around the Phoenix area.

In the future, this research could lead to the development of an app to connect your health with weather conditions. For example, Moseley says you would put your health condition into the app and track the weather. It will then give you specific risks you could face in the heat. However, it’s unclear how long the app will take to develop.

