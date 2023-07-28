Your Life
Arizona’s Family remembers 4 journalists killed in helicopter crash

We remember the four journalists who died on July 27, 2007 while covering breaking news.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thursday is a somber day for Arizona’s Family, as we remember the four journalists killed in a helicopter crash 16 years ago on July 27.

News choppers from 3TV and ABC15 collided over Steele Indian School Park while covering breaking news back in 2007. 3TV pilot Scott Bowerbank and photojournalist Jim Cox died, along with ABC15 pilot Craigh Smith and photojournalist Rick Krolak. Many of us were at today’s memorial, where dozens paused for a moment of silence to remember our friends and colleagues.

Their legacy lives on.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

