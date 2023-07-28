Arizona’s Family remembers 4 journalists killed in helicopter crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thursday is a somber day for Arizona’s Family, as we remember the four journalists killed in a helicopter crash 16 years ago on July 27.

News choppers from 3TV and ABC15 collided over Steele Indian School Park while covering breaking news back in 2007. 3TV pilot Scott Bowerbank and photojournalist Jim Cox died, along with ABC15 pilot Craigh Smith and photojournalist Rick Krolak. Many of us were at today’s memorial, where dozens paused for a moment of silence to remember our friends and colleagues.

Their legacy lives on.

