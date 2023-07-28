Apache Junction police sergeant surprises girl who rescued his dog

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Apache Junction police sergeant is grateful to be reunited with his dog and showed appreciation for her rescuer in a big way. In a series of tweets on Friday, Apache Junction Police say Sgt. Pennington’s dog Bella wandered off. Someone later found it with burnt paws. Soon, a little girl named Enzley rescued Bella off the streets.

Sgt. Pennington says Enzley’s kindness touched his heart, and he wanted to show his gratitude and appreciation for her in a meaningful way. Sgt. Pennington surprised her with a bike while she was visiting an AJPD patrol car.

Enzley was so excited about the bicycle she announced on the police radio: “Thank you, Apache Junction Police Officers!” The Apache Junction Police Department thanked Enzley for her kindness, saying, “Your compassion truly makes the world a better place!”

