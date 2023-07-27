Yetta talks to 2 fan-favorite contestants on Big Brothers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you watched Big Brother’s 25th-anniversary celebration was Wednesday night. Some of your favorite contestants from past seasons showed up. Rachel Reiley and Brendon Villegas were in two seasons of Big Brother, seasons 12 and 13. They met on the show, got married and they have two kids.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.