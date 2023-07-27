Solar panel delays frustrate Phoenix-area customers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Last summer, the Vandersees decided to go solar. “I was tired of the ‘APS diet,’” said Kevin Vandersee. ADT Solar promised the couple significant savings on energy bills and a quick installation. “They came out right away and installed the panels, but that was it,” Chris Vandersee added. “We’re into summer a second time with no service.”

Despite repeated calls and emails, the solar panels aren’t hooked up. “There’s no reason that it should take this long. There’s no reason whatsoever,” Vandersee said. “We just want it running.”

In Sun City, Jeff Ellingson has similar complaints about ADT Solar. “In the contract, it said that the solar system would be installed in 120 days,” he told On Your Side. It wasn’t. Ellingson says he faced months of delays. “Nothing had been done, so I started calling once or twice a week,” he recalled. “Their favorite saying was ‘We’ve moved you up on the list.’”

Once the work did start, Ellingson says the company left a mess in his yard and damaged his irrigation system, costing him thousands of dollars. “This was all supposed to be effortless,” he said. “That’s not the case.”

On Your Side took the concerns to ADT Solar. A spokesperson says the company is working with their customers to come up with resolutions, but refused to answer our questions about what caused the delays. “I want it hooked up and running. Now. Hurry,” Vandersee said.

If you are considering installing solar panels at your home, the Solar Energy Industries Association suggests getting several bids and comparing the terms of the agreements. Ask for proof of licensure, and check references from other recent customers.

