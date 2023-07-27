Ranch guard dog rescued from water-filled hole outside of Tombstone
TOMBSTONE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A rancher outside Tombstone couldn’t find the ranch’s resident livestock guardian, who went missing early Sunday morning.
For most calls, Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies help hikers experiencing heat-related illnesses, stranded motorists and saving people during dangerous flood waters. On Monday morning, deputies were called to a ranch on Charleston Road outside of Tombstone to rescue a 6-year-old, 120-lbs Great Pyrenees named Dusty out of a deep, water-filled hole.
Dusty’s owner says the pup went missing on Sunday around 3 a.m., believing he was defending the goats and chickens from predators when he fell in the hole. After spending over a day in the hole, the pup was rescued Monday.
Dusty is out of the hole and in the dry Arizona desert. Hopefully, he’ll be more cautious in the future.
