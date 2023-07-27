Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Ranch guard dog rescued from water-filled hole outside of Tombstone

Dusty got stuck in a hole filled with water around Sunday 3 a.m. and was rescued Monday.
Dusty got stuck in a hole filled with water around Sunday 3 a.m. and was rescued Monday.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:02 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMBSTONE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A rancher outside Tombstone couldn’t find the ranch’s resident livestock guardian, who went missing early Sunday morning.

For most calls, Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies help hikers experiencing heat-related illnesses, stranded motorists and saving people during dangerous flood waters. On Monday morning, deputies were called to a ranch on Charleston Road outside of Tombstone to rescue a 6-year-old, 120-lbs Great Pyrenees named Dusty out of a deep, water-filled hole.

Dusty got stuck in a hole filled with water around Sunday 3 a.m. and was rescued Monday.
Dusty got stuck in a hole filled with water around Sunday 3 a.m. and was rescued Monday.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

Dusty’s owner says the pup went missing on Sunday around 3 a.m., believing he was defending the goats and chickens from predators when he fell in the hole. After spending over a day in the hole, the pup was rescued Monday.

Dusty is out of the hole and in the dry Arizona desert. Hopefully, he’ll be more cautious in the future.

Search and Rescue goes above and beyond the limits All.The.Time... In addition to responding to multiple calls for...

Posted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff on Monday, July 24, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The...
Patients took popular drugs for weight loss and diabetes; now their stomachs are paralyzed
Vincente Anzu was sentenced to 5 years in prison for his part in stealing a Scottsdale home...
Judge sentences man to prison for stealing Scottsdale home
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

How rules protect Arizona student-athletes practicing in the heat
10 coolers brought in to Phoenix to possibly store bodies
Mother of Alicia Navarro calls her reappearance a miracle
The attorney for Jason Casillas just filed a $5 million notice of claim against both towns and...
Ex-Arizona police officer fights for medical benefits after being shot while on duty