Postal customers frustrated by change to mail drop boxes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you tried mailing something from the post office recently, you might have noticed that the blue boxes in the drive-through are slightly different. The color hasn’t changed, but everything else about the package has... and many valley residents aren’t happy.

Mickey Funk pays many of her bills using the United States Postal Service, which means frequent trips to the post office. “Some of my bills I pay automatically, but I’ve got my reasons why I don’t pay them all that way,” she said.

But on a recent trip to mail her bills, Mickey was surprised when she arrived at the post office. That’s because she discovered the traditional drive-up mailboxes had been replaced with smaller, harder-to-reach boxes. “You have to get out to put the mail in,” she said. “You can’t just open the window and stick it in anymore.”

Mickey has to put her car in park, get out, and then step over a curb just to reach the mailbox. And even then, depositing the mail is more complicated. “The slots are small, too,” she said. The United States Postal Service is currently installing 12,000 of the new boxes throughout the Valley and across the nation. But On Your Side discovered many people are having difficulty adjusting to the new package.

The Postal Service used to have what’s called “snorkel boxes.” They have long sleeves and a wide opening, allowing people to drop off their mail right from the driver’s seat. But that’s not the case with the new blue boxes -- and many people are not adapting. So, what’s up with these new boxes being installed?

The Postal Service says it’s simple: better security. Published reports say scammers were fishing mail out of the large openings on the old boxes. However, the new packages have a much smaller entry... so small that people must insert their mail one parcel at a time. Some mail doesn’t fit at all. A Postal Service spokesperson tells On Your Side that the new boxes will make it “...more difficult for criminals. These boxes will be deployed in high-security risk areas through the next fiscal year.”

Postal customers say they understand improved security. But they don’t understand why the boxes were installed much further away, causing a possible trip factor for customers. “If they just moved it close to the curb, I could reach out and put it in there,” Mickey said. That’s frustrating to folks like Mickey, who need to park, get out, and watch their steps. “It just doesn’t make any sense,” she said. “It’s just not...it’s not right.”

There are other security improvements to the boxes that you can’t see. They now have electronic locks -- making them much harder to get into. And the Post Office tells us more improvements are coming later this year. For now, it doesn’t look like that will include easier access from your car.

