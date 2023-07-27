Plant nurseries around Phoenix flooded with calls of heat-damaged plants, trees

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the excessive heat continues, the triple digit temperatures have not been nice to the Valley’s plants, trees, and cacti.

Moon Valley Nurseries in Phoenix says it has been flooded with calls from customers about how to treat their heat-damaged plants. According to their regional manager, Toni Cruse, many of the cases that are coming in are a burnt leaves, tilting trees, discolored cacti, and open wound trunks Cruse recommends plant and tree owners that nobody has the case of a black thumb this summer, they just have to adjust their care under these conditions.

The nursery advises folks to tape or paint their tree trunks so the heat doesn’t absorb and cause further damage to the root. For those planting gardens and starting nurseries, shade and proper irrigation will be your best friend. Another great tip they advise is fertilizing at night, so the plant’s absorb all the nutrients it needs without being beaten by the sun, and trimming is super important to allow your tree to grow healthier and stronger.

There’s a tool kit to help keep your plant’s healthy at Moon Valley Nurseries, but Cruse said if you deal with a different nursery near you, they should have the supplies or at least the answers you need to keep your plants healthy.

