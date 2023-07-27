Your Life
Phoenix man gets probation for trying to sell tiger cub to undercover officers

Carlos Alcaraz, 25, was arrested after allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub through social media.
Carlos Alcaraz, 25, was arrested after allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub through social media.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man who was arrested after trying to sell a tiger cub to undercover Phoenix police officers earlier this year will not be going to prison. Thursday morning, Carlos Eduardo Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

In January, Phoenix police received a tip about a tiger cub listed for sale on social media for $25,000. Undercover officers reached out to the man who listed the tiger, Castro-Alcaraz, and made a deal to buy the cub for a reduced price of $20,000. Officers later arrested Castro-Alcaraz at his home near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. In addition to the tiger cub, an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles were seized and turned over to Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The animals were temporarily housed at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale. The tiger cub, now named Indy, has since been transferred to her permanent home at the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minn., in May. Tap/click here to see her progress.

Castro-Alcaraz was indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury in February for one felony count of unlawful possession/sale of wildlife, and court records show he pled guilty as charged on June 21. As part of his sentencing, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says Castro-Alcaraz is not allowed to own exotic animals while on probation and has been ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution for care of the tiger cub. He must also forfeit interest in the tiger, alligator and snapping turtles.

