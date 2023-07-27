Phoenix Fire Department searching for new recruits

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The deadline is just around the corner, and Phoenix Fire is looking to hire new recruits! Arizona’s Family got an inside look at the fire department’s training academy to see how they prepare new firefighters.

Recruits were at the training academy braving the extreme heat. “When they initially come in, they’re taught how we do things on the fire ground in segments. And then they put those segments together in what we call functionals, and then they form up on the trucks as crews. They’re given an assignment as far as like ‘there’s a house on fire’, ‘there’s a fire in the kitchen.’ There may be a rescue profile for someone in there. Go take care of the problem, and that’s what they do. So we want to see if they can put all of the training together and actually make it functional,” Capt. Joe Huggins explained.

The application deadline is Aug. 3 and the written test is scheduled on Aug. 22. To apply, visit phoenix.gov/jobs and search firefighter recruit or the job number #50967.

