A New Leaf is building affordable housing in Mesa for seniors and veterans

A Mesa-based affordable housing complex is offering people a new lease on life, literally.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona faces an affordable housing crisis that experts say forces more people out on the streets. In Mesa, the non-profit A New Leaf offers a refuge for people to get back on their feet. Lamar Peterson is a Navy veteran who got permanent, low-income housing at the La Mesita campus three years ago. It was a saving grace for the 64-year-old diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“There are so many people out there who need a place to stay. It is hot out there. Some people just need a place to get their mind together, thoughts right,” Peterson said. The La Mesita campus is expanding with A New Leaf’s recent plan to build 54 new affordable housing units, especially for veterans and seniors--some of the fastest-growing homeless populations.

“There is just a real high need for veterans and seniors compared to other parts of the population. Regarding a fixed income, they may not have family or other resources to help them,” said Kathy DiNolfi, chief program officer for A New Leaf.

The project will cost $30 million and is being federally funded through the American Rescue Act. DiNolfi said pricing hasn’t been determined for each unit, but people can use housing vouchers through the City of Mesa. Construction on the project is expected to start at the end of next year.

