Motorcycle rider found shot in Glendale

The motorcycle rider was found on 67th Avenue.
The motorcycle rider was found on 67th Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after being shot in Glendale on Thursday afternoon. First responders were called out to 67th Avenue and Gelding Avenue, which is just north of Thunderbird Road. Police said the rider was shot once but it’s unclear how badly he was hurt.

Officers say it’s an active scene and they are still gathering information. 67th Avenue is closed from Greenway to Thunderbird roads while police investigate. No word yet on what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.

