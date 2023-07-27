Mother indicted for allegedly taking newborn from Phoenix hospital after positive drug test

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted 24-year-old Rosa Maria Santana on a felony count of child abuse after she allegedly took her sick newborn from the hospital, leading to an AMBER Alert.

“In this case, a child less than a week old was put in harm’s way. Our office will fight for justice for those who don’t have a voice and are most vulnerable,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said.

Police say that on July 12, Santana placed her five-day-old baby in a duffel bag after the baby had tested positive for fentanyl at the Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix. Arresting documents state that Santana had been battling drug addiction and thought she’d lost custody after the baby had tested positive for drugs. Santana also told police she didn’t think the newborn was in any danger, despite being taken with a breathing tube.

Details on how Santana was able to leave the hospital remains unclear. However, Valleywise has released a statement to Arizona’s Family saying that they took quick action once they were alerted to the child going missing. The AMBER Alert was issued several hours later.

Court records showed that her previous three children were removed from her custody by DCS.

