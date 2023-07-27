Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mother indicted for allegedly taking newborn from Phoenix hospital after positive drug test

Santana was taken into custody and the baby boy was found safe, police say.
Santana was taken into custody and the baby boy was found safe, police say.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted 24-year-old Rosa Maria Santana on a felony count of child abuse after she allegedly took her sick newborn from the hospital, leading to an AMBER Alert.

“In this case, a child less than a week old was put in harm’s way. Our office will fight for justice for those who don’t have a voice and are most vulnerable,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said.

Police say that on July 12, Santana placed her five-day-old baby in a duffel bag after the baby had tested positive for fentanyl at the Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix. Arresting documents state that Santana had been battling drug addiction and thought she’d lost custody after the baby had tested positive for drugs. Santana also told police she didn’t think the newborn was in any danger, despite being taken with a breathing tube.

Details on how Santana was able to leave the hospital remains unclear. However, Valleywise has released a statement to Arizona’s Family saying that they took quick action once they were alerted to the child going missing. The AMBER Alert was issued several hours later.

Court records showed that her previous three children were removed from her custody by DCS.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
Roofs were torn off mobile homes and apartment buildings.
Monsoon storms rip roofs off Mesa homes; 400 customers without power across metro Phoenix
Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the crash.
4-vehicle crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale leaves woman dead
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

The school is still in need of supplies for the kitchen.
Donations help fund new kitchen for Mesa deaf school
Arizona’s Family got an inside look at the fire department’s training academy to see how they...
Phoenix Fire training academy preparing new firefighters
Roofs were torn off mobile homes and apartment buildings.
Monsoon storms rip roofs off Mesa homes; 400 customers without power across metro Phoenix
The school is still in need of supplies for the kitchen.
Donations help Mesa school build brand-new kitchen