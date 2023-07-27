Medical Examiner in Phoenix adds refrigerated containers for backup storage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the Phoenix area reaches nearly a month of extreme heat, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office is preparing for the worst.

Arizona’s Family confirmed on Wednesday that the county brought in refrigerated containers and placed them in the parking garage at 4th and Madison avenues in downtown Phoenix, near the ME’s office. They’ll be used as backup storage for bodies should the facility reach capacity. That hasn’t happened yet.

This isn’t the first time the office has used similar coolers. During the summer of 2020, the county saw a surge in COVID-19 deaths and brought in four cooling trailers.

On Wednesday, Maricopa County said seven more deaths were confirmed to be linked to the heat, bringing the total of heat-related deaths to 25 so far this year. There are 249 deaths under investigation, which is four times higher compared to last week. Last year at this time, 38 deaths were confirmed to be heat-related, while 256 were under investigation. Only five of the deaths were indoors, while the rest were outdoors.

Phoenix’s high temperature reached 118 degrees on Wednesday. It also marked the 27th straight day with 110° or more. The Valley has now seen 14 days of temperatures at 115° or higher, tying a record set in 2020.

