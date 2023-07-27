Leadership changes made at high school in Laveen after football player drowns

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two administrators at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen are on paid leave while investigators determine what led up to the drowning of a 15-year-old football player in Show Low earlier this month.

The Phoenix Union High School District said Shakira Simmons, the current PXU principal coach, will be acting principal at the school, replacing Robert Grant. Samantha Middagh, who’s currently the PXU administrator in residence, will be the acting assistant principal for student connectedness. She replaces Leonard Doerfle, who was the assistant principal of opportunities and head of athletics. Both Doerfle and Grant are on administrative leave.

The moves come as family members want answers in how Chris Hampton could have died at Show Low Lake on July 17. He was there for a football camp with other Cesar Chavez High School players for team bonding. Several players reportedly went swimming in the lake despite “no swimming signs” on that day, but he never made it back. His body was found a day later. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office has called the incident an unfortunate tragedy, but it’s unclear what kind of supervision was at the lake. It’s also unclear when Hampton was reported missing compared to when he went underwater and never came up. Both NCSO and PXU are conducting investigations.

“The district continues to investigate the events that took place before, during, and immediately following the summer football camp that Cesar Chavez High School attended,” a district spokesman said in an email. “It is protocol during such investigations to make immediate personnel changes. These changes are in place while staff are on administrative leave. The social and emotional well-being of our students, staff, and families continues to be the highest priority during this difficult time.”

