Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three

FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak...
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed a few days prior near Joplin, Mont., killing three people and injuring others. A piece of track was bent along a curve near the accident site and the misalignment got worse as freight trains traveled over the area, the National Transportation Safety Board said in investigative documents released on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Poor track conditions that should have been flagged by a freight railroad company’s inspectors caused the derailment of an Amtrak train in Montana that killed three people and injured 49 others in 2021, federal investigators said Thursday in a final report.

The combination of wear and damage to the railroad track, had it been noticed by BNSF Railway inspectors, should have led to the track being replaced before the derailment occurred, the National Transportation Safety Board found. Investigators also found that a train inspector’s workload likely prevented him from doing a walking inspection of the area before the derailment.

The poor track conditions included a worn rail, vertical track deflection, misalignment and instability, the report found.

“This tragedy is a powerful reminder that there’s no substitute for robust track inspection practices, which can prevent derailments by identifying track conditions that may deteriorate over time,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy.

Messages left with Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari and BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent were not immediately returned.

Amtrak’s Empire Builder derailed Sept. 25, 2021, in northern Montana while en route from Chicago to Seattle and Portland, Oregon, with 154 people on board.

Investigators also found that if a locomotive equipped with an automated vehicle-track interaction monitoring system had traveled over the area, it would have detected the deteriorating track conditions and BSNF Railway would have had an opportunity to fix the track. NTSB is recommending that all trains be equipped with that technology.

Thursday’s finding follows what was revealed earlier this year in the agency’s investigative documents. Investigators identified a bent track based on video footage, including from two BNSF freight trains that went around the accident curve within 90 minutes before the Amtrak derailment.

The problem got worse as the freight trains traveled over the area before the crash.

The track is owned by BNSF Railway. The three passengers who died and two who were seriously injured were in, or had just been in, an observation car that ended up on its side, the NTSB said in February.

Killed in the accident were Margie and Don Vardahoe, a Georgia couple on a cross-country trip to mark their 50th wedding anniversary, and Zachariah Schneider, 28, a software developer from Illinois.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
Roofs were torn off mobile homes and apartment buildings.
Strong monsoon storm rips roofs off Mesa homes; extensive damage seen in East Valley
Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the crash.
4-vehicle crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale leaves woman dead
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

With temperatures exceeding 110 degrees in the Valley, local nurseries want everyone to keep...
How to keep plants alive in Arizona's excessive heat
Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety
Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety
Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety
The man died at the scene.
Victim identified after deadly shooting in west Phoenix