Investigator hired by Alicia Navarro’s mom talks about how the case moves forward

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A mother breathing a sigh of relief tonight after being reunited with her daughter, who was missing for nearly four years. Glendale police confirm Alicia Navarro was found safe and alive after turning herself in Havre, Montana, which has a population of just over 9,000. Authorities are not considering this a criminal case right now, but the investigation is far from over.

Trent Steele, a private investigator with the Anti-Predator Project, got involved in this case around March 2020, about 6 months after she went missing. He says this is the kind of outcome many families of missing and exploited children hope for.

For years there has been a major search for Navarro, who went missing from her mother’s home in Glendale in 2019. “Nobody really understands the time frame. Nobody really understands at this point why she disappeared for the last 3 years,” Steele said.

In 2019, Jessica Nuñez, Navarro’s mom, said she had found a note in her daughter’s bedroom saying she ran away. Nuñez, though, has always maintained that was out of character for the then 14-year-old. Years later, police said everything pointed to Navarro willfully leaving her home. “Jessica does feel there is something off, but she really hasn’t had time to process much of it,” Steele said.

The FBI and Center for Missing and Exploited Children have assisted in the search, along with Steele’s non-profit dedicated to combating human trafficking and sexual predators. “I think we were walking in the right direction if that makes sense as far as circumstances and what happened, but I think her walking into a police station and turning herself in was unexpected by everybody,” he said.

Sunday, Navarro walked into Havre Police Department in Montana, identified herself and asked how to get a driver’s license. Glendale police released a video of her speaking with investigators, and we asked Steele about her body language. “Based on the personality profile we built and everything else. It seems that’s maybe how we would expect her to act. But at the end of the day, none of us have had an interaction with her, so we can’t really tell,” he said.

He admits there are lots of questions, like how she arrived in Montana, who she has been with and why she’s turning herself in now. “We’ve got to piece together the last 3 plus years of Alicia’s life, right? We’ve got to figure out what’s happened,” Steele said.

Investigators say their work is far from over. “There’s going to be certain portions of this that I don’t think anyone will ever have answers to,” he said.

Police say Navarro is “very apologetic to what she has put her mother through” and expressed that it was not intentional and she hopes to have a relationship with her mom. Right now, investigators still don’t know if she will return to Arizona or stay in Montana.

Steele says he’s been working on missing children cases now for well over a decade and, until this year, he has brought one person home alive who had been missing for more than a year. This year he said Alicia is the second person.

