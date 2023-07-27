Hello Monsoon 2023!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have been waiting for this for a long time. Finally, the monsoon has started and brought some areas a lot of rainfall and some very strong winds on Wednesday night. It all started with strong storms southeast of the Valley. The outflows of those storms created some very strong winds. Some areas experienced wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. With the strong winds, a dust storm warning was issued around 8:30 p.m., and a wall of dust hit the Valley.

Storms started to develop here in the Valley around 10 p.m., and saw a peak of 45,000 customers without power. We have reports of downed trees, power down and some flooding issues. Rainfall totals are impressive, with close to an inch of rain in Paradise Valley and in Scottsdale. So far, no rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Another impressive thing is we went from 118° for a high on Wednesday and dropped to 89° around 11 p.m. It is the first time we have fallen below 90° since the morning of July 9.

More storms are in the forecast this weekend as the humidity climbs starting Saturday. That moisture will be fuel for thunderstorms that will last thru Wednesday next week. The Monsoon of 2023 has finally arrived.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.