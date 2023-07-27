Food boxes on floor, chemicals above chocolate sauce found at Phoenix area restaurants

By Jason Barry
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 26, 2023:

Salt and Pepper #1 - 25851 S Power Rd, Queen Creek

3 violations

  • Raw burger patty above shredded cheese
  • Sour cream and ham not kept cold enough
  • Food surfaces not cleaned properly

Hong Kong Bistro - 4990 S Gilbert Rd #8, Chandler

3 violations

  • Build up of food debris on doors of prep cooler
  • Boxes of food stored on floor
  • Beef and chicken not cooling properly

The Grapevine - 4013 N Brown Ave, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Raw bacon stored above cooked pork
  • Salsa not held at proper temperature
  • Bottle of hydrogen peroxide stored above chocolate sauce

Richie’s Philly Steak - 3111 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler - inside Chandler Fashion Square Mall

4 violations

  • Employee handled raw steak then didn’t wash hands
  • Can of paint stored on food prep sink sideboard
  • Cooked onions and peppers not held at proper temperature
  • No food thermometer available

Murrieta’s Carniceria #2 - 1911 W Broadway Rd, Mesa

5 violations

  • Dishes not cleaned properly
  • No sneeze guard at salsa bar
  • Cooked pork skin not held at proper temperature
  • Ice machine not draining properly
  • Red and green salsa not kept cold enough

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Back Door Restaurant and Lounge - 7330 E Main St Suite 105, Scottsdale

Golden Rule Café - 808 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Dairy Queen - 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale - inside Arrowhead Mall

Angie’s Lobster - 1901 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Phoenix

The Italian Daughter - 23655 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Bobby Q’s - 1610 S Stapley Dr, Mesa

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.

