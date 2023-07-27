Food boxes on floor, chemicals above chocolate sauce found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 26, 2023:
Salt and Pepper #1 - 25851 S Power Rd, Queen Creek
3 violations
- Raw burger patty above shredded cheese
- Sour cream and ham not kept cold enough
- Food surfaces not cleaned properly
Hong Kong Bistro - 4990 S Gilbert Rd #8, Chandler
3 violations
- Build up of food debris on doors of prep cooler
- Boxes of food stored on floor
- Beef and chicken not cooling properly
The Grapevine - 4013 N Brown Ave, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Raw bacon stored above cooked pork
- Salsa not held at proper temperature
- Bottle of hydrogen peroxide stored above chocolate sauce
Richie’s Philly Steak - 3111 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler - inside Chandler Fashion Square Mall
4 violations
- Employee handled raw steak then didn’t wash hands
- Can of paint stored on food prep sink sideboard
- Cooked onions and peppers not held at proper temperature
- No food thermometer available
Murrieta’s Carniceria #2 - 1911 W Broadway Rd, Mesa
5 violations
- Dishes not cleaned properly
- No sneeze guard at salsa bar
- Cooked pork skin not held at proper temperature
- Ice machine not draining properly
- Red and green salsa not kept cold enough
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Back Door Restaurant and Lounge - 7330 E Main St Suite 105, Scottsdale
Golden Rule Café - 808 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
Dairy Queen - 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale - inside Arrowhead Mall
Angie’s Lobster - 1901 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Phoenix
The Italian Daughter - 23655 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
Bobby Q’s - 1610 S Stapley Dr, Mesa
