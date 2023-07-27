Food boxes on floor, chemicals above chocolate sauce found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 26, 2023:

Salt and Pepper #1 - 25851 S Power Rd, Queen Creek

3 violations

Raw burger patty above shredded cheese

Sour cream and ham not kept cold enough

Food surfaces not cleaned properly

Hong Kong Bistro - 4990 S Gilbert Rd #8, Chandler

3 violations

Build up of food debris on doors of prep cooler

Boxes of food stored on floor

Beef and chicken not cooling properly

The Grapevine - 4013 N Brown Ave, Scottsdale

3 violations

Raw bacon stored above cooked pork

Salsa not held at proper temperature

Bottle of hydrogen peroxide stored above chocolate sauce

Richie’s Philly Steak - 3111 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler - inside Chandler Fashion Square Mall

4 violations

Employee handled raw steak then didn’t wash hands

Can of paint stored on food prep sink sideboard

Cooked onions and peppers not held at proper temperature

No food thermometer available

Murrieta’s Carniceria #2 - 1911 W Broadway Rd, Mesa

5 violations

Dishes not cleaned properly

No sneeze guard at salsa bar

Cooked pork skin not held at proper temperature

Ice machine not draining properly

Red and green salsa not kept cold enough

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Back Door Restaurant and Lounge - 7330 E Main St Suite 105, Scottsdale

Golden Rule Café - 808 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Dairy Queen - 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale - inside Arrowhead Mall

Angie’s Lobster - 1901 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Phoenix

The Italian Daughter - 23655 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Bobby Q’s - 1610 S Stapley Dr, Mesa

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.