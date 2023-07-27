Your Life
First Alert Weather: More storms on the way for the Valley

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 7/27/23
By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for another scorcher in the Valley today with a high of about 116 degrees this afternoon. Our Excessive Heat Warning has been extended again through Saturday, and today, tomorrow and Saturday are First Alert weather days in the Valley as well.

Rain chances are pretty slim for the Phoenix metro today, but it should be another active day of storms in the high country.

Last night’s storms brought a brief cool down and some decent rain for parts of the Valley. Rainfall totals were generally between a quarter of an inch and an inch. No rain was recorded at Sky Harbor, so officially our dry streak for Phoenix continues.

It will likely be broken this weekend as storm chances really climb. A weather disturbance moving in from the south will bring abundant moisture Saturday through the beginning of next week. Storm chances are near 50 percent Saturday and higher on Sunday. This will also likely bring our high temperatures back below 110 for the first time in almost a month by Sunday or Monday.

