First Alert extended as Phoenix hits 115°, breaking all-time record for 115° days

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another heat record fell for Phoenix on Thursday. The Valley hit 115° around 4 p.m., making it the 15th day of 115° or more in a year, breaking the record of 14 days set in 2020. It also continued the streak of consecutive days of 110°+ days, with 28 straight.

Our First Alert weather days continue into Saturday as the excessive heat warning extends again. Also, the cleanup continues after powerful monsoon storms knocked out power, downed trees and damaged some roofs in parts of the East Valley late Wednesday night. The Phoenix Rainfall Index estimated 40% of rain gauges spaced out across the Valley received measurable rain, with some locations in Mesa and Scottsdale receiving almost an inch before midnight. However, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport did not receive any rain extending our rainless streak to 127 days by the end of Thursday night. Speaking of nighttime, expect gusty and dusty conditions from outflows of thunderstorms on the Mogollon Rim and from northern Arizona. The chance of rain sits at 10%.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, expect our relentless heat to continue through Sunday as humidity and storm chances rise. Friday storm activity should start to the east of the Valley but will depend on some decent outflows to get something going here in town. Possible storms to the south of us will also be a possibility. Saturday through Tuesday look to have the most favorable conditions for thunderstorm development here in the Valley, with chances running as high as 50%-60% from some of the forecast models.

