Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert extended as Phoenix hits 115°, breaking all-time record for 115° days

Heat warning extended, possible storms this weekend
Another storm could hit the Valley on Thursday.
Another storm could hit the Valley on Thursday.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another heat record fell for Phoenix on Thursday. The Valley hit 115° around 4 p.m., making it the 15th day of 115° or more in a year, breaking the record of 14 days set in 2020. It also continued the streak of consecutive days of 110°+ days, with 28 straight.

Our First Alert weather days continue into Saturday as the excessive heat warning extends again. Also, the cleanup continues after powerful monsoon storms knocked out power, downed trees and damaged some roofs in parts of the East Valley late Wednesday night. The Phoenix Rainfall Index estimated 40% of rain gauges spaced out across the Valley received measurable rain, with some locations in Mesa and Scottsdale receiving almost an inch before midnight. However, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport did not receive any rain extending our rainless streak to 127 days by the end of Thursday night. Speaking of nighttime, expect gusty and dusty conditions from outflows of thunderstorms on the Mogollon Rim and from northern Arizona. The chance of rain sits at 10%.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, expect our relentless heat to continue through Sunday as humidity and storm chances rise. Friday storm activity should start to the east of the Valley but will depend on some decent outflows to get something going here in town. Possible storms to the south of us will also be a possibility. Saturday through Tuesday look to have the most favorable conditions for thunderstorm development here in the Valley, with chances running as high as 50%-60% from some of the forecast models.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Roofs were torn off mobile homes and apartment buildings.
Strong monsoon storm rips roofs off Mesa homes; extensive damage seen in East Valley
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
Vincente Anzu was sentenced to 5 years in prison for his part in stealing a Scottsdale home...
Judge sentences man to prison for stealing Scottsdale home
Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the crash.
Crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale leaves woman dead

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 4PM updated for 7/27/23
Phoenix breaks another heat record as storm chances increase
Slim rain chances for the Phoenix area on Thursday afternoon.
Slim rain chances for the Phoenix area
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for Thursday, 7/27/23
Couple hot days ahead, but heat wave to break soon in metro Phoenix
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9AM Update for 7/27/23
More rain on the way to Arizona