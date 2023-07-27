Ex-Arizona police officer fights for medical benefits after being shot while on duty

EAGAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Sgt. Jason Casillas has devoted his life to protecting others, first with the Gilbert Police Department and then for 13 years in the small town of Eagar in northeastern Arizona. “My uncles have all been retired Phoenix PD,” said Casillas. “My dad was DOC, so there’s a big sense of pride.” Eight years ago, the dangers of the job almost ended Casillas’ life when he was shot in the head during an ambush.

On Wednesday, Jason Casillas and his wife Valerie sat down to talk about that fateful day and how the beloved husband, father and grandfather survived. In fact, Jason Casillas was able to get back on patrol a few months later. But the stress of the job took its toll, and this past February, the decorated police officer decided it was time to leave the force. “My medical professionals, they just said it’s time for me to find something else to do, that I am no longer fit to do the job,” said Jason Casillas.

Jason Casillas applied for medical disability retirement, filling out all the forms and reaching out to town administrators. Five months later, his request for retirement benefits has not been granted. “I can’t believe what they are doing,” said Valerie Casillas. “It’s wrong, and we’re not asking for anything special. They need to do what’s right in their heart, and they’re just ignoring us.”

“It’s just one roadblock after another trying to apply for this medical retirement disability,” said Jason Casillas. Complicating matters is that the towns of Eagar and Springerville merged their police departments this year, creating the Round Valley PD. The couple claims both towns and the police department have been unresponsive to their concerns, so they hired an attorney, who just filed a $5 million notice of claim against both towns and their police department. A notice of claim is a precursor to a lawsuit. “This isn’t a case where we’re trying to come out saying we want punitive damages, we want to hurt (the town) of Eagar,” said attorney Lando Voyles. “We’re looking for what Sgt. Casillas has earned as a hero of that community and of our state.”

“It’s hard to believe, hard to swallow that the same people I protected while I was an officer, I thought they had my back, and it’s not that way,” said Jason Casillas.

A spokesperson for the towns of Eagar and Springerville told Arizona’s Family that they cannot comment on pending litigation. If approved, the medical disability retirement benefits would provide Casillas with a monthly check and pay for his medical benefits for the rest of his life.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.