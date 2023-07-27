Your Life
Donations help fund new kitchen for Mesa deaf school

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thanks to the generosity of the public, a Valley school’s new kitchen is complete. Last year, Arizona’s Family shared a story about Nicole Briney, a teacher at Sequoia Deaf School in Mesa who started an online fundraiser so she could buy school supplies for teachers and students. Before starting the fundraiser, she was paying for everything out of her own pocket. However, a few generous donors stepped up, including one man who donated thousands of dollars to build the school a brand-new kitchen. Fast forward to a year later, and the kitchen is finally complete!

Good Morning Arizona reporter Alaina Kwan was at the school to see how it will help students learn valuable life skills. Briney says the new kitchen will be named after the generous donor. “This is something we’ve been working on for years. It’s really, really amazing to finally have it happen for the kiddos,” Briney said.

The school is still in need of supplies for the kitchen. “We are looking for sponsors to get the appliances. The appliances are even going to have a washer and dryer for our life skills class to be able to learn more life skills. We’re looking for a stove, a microwave, a dishwasher,” Briney explained. The school’s Amazon Wish List can be found here.

One family got a special sneak peek of the new kitchen. “We’re going to cook together,” Briney signed to Alicia Ramirez, her student. “I love it,” Alicia signed back.

If you know someone or an organization doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here.

