Death of Yuma farmworker sparks calls for extreme heat protections

Dario Mendoza leaves behind a partner and two kids.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A family is mourning the death of a Yuma farmworker who died Thursday. Dario Mendoza, who was 25 years old, collapsed while working out in the fields. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says medics responded to the call near Dome Valley. On Thursday, Yuma County saw a high of 116°.

Arizona Rep. Mariana Sandoval, a Democrat from Goodyear, said the Senate needs to pass legislation to protect workers from extreme heat. “It’s very preventable. This is something we can work with the state, and we can work with business owners,” she said.

She issued a statement Tuesday saying Mendoza’s death is a sign that Arizona is failing farmworkers, adding that farmworkers are the backbone of the agriculture sector and the community. “Not only for farmworkers but construction workers, landscapers, anyone that works in the elements,” Sandoval said.

Mendoza leaves behind a partner and two kids. They’re raising funds to help with funeral expenses through their GoFundMe page.

