2 suspects arrested weeks after deadly shootout in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say two suspects are in custody in connection with a shooting that left another man dead earlier this month in west Phoenix. Basilio Nieves and Demarion Guy, both 20 years old, have been arrested in the shooting death of 20-year-old Malik Hillman.

Just after 1 p.m. on July 3, police responded to reports of a shooting near 60th Lane and Virginia Avenue, just south of Thomas Road. Officers found shell casings at the scene, but no victims. A short time later, officers were called to a hospital where Hillman had walked in injured from the shooting. He later died from his injuries.

Detectives learned there was a shootout between suspects in two different vehicles, both of which fled before police arrived. Following a three-week-long investigation, homicide detectives arrested Nieves and Guy on Wednesday. They have since been booked into the Maricopa County jail for first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Other details of what led up to the shooting have not been released.

