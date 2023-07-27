2 men accused of throwing man off 4th-floor balcony at Tempe apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are accused of throwing another man off a fourth-floor balcony and leaving him seriously hurt in Tempe last month.

On June 12, just after midnight, police say the victim told police he was at a party at his brother’s house in Mesa and offered to drive 25-year-old Joseph Covington and 22-year-old Darren McCray back to Covington’s apartment in Tempe. Covington and McCray invited a woman to join them, and the four drove back to the apartment near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive.

The group arrived, and the victim went outside to talk to the woman on the balcony, police said. Covington and McCray then went outside and saw the two talking. That’s when Covington reportedly told him, “We can throw you off the balcony.” The two men then grabbed the victim by his legs and threw him over, according to court documents. A resident heard him land on the ground and called 911. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found he broke his neck and femur and fractured his sternum, lower back and hip.

Investigators say the victim’s brother later saw Covington, who told him the victim fell off the patio. However, he then changed his story and claimed McCray was the one who threw the victim, police said.

The victim identified Covington and McCray in a photo lineup, and the two were taken into custody at their apartments on Wednesday. In an interview with police say Covington denied forcing the victim over the balcony, claiming McCray did it himself. McCray denied being involved and claimed he wasn’t at the apartment when the incident happened, according to court documents.

The two were booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

