30K+ SRP customers without power in Phoenix metro, Gold Canyon area after storms hit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A storm knocked out power for thousands in the East Valley on Wednesday night. Over 30,000 SRP customers in Phoenix, Glendale, the East Valley and Gold Canyon are without power as of 10:46 p.m.

A dust storm came in from the southeast and hit Queen Creek, Apache Junction and San Tan Valley. Then the rain came and hit the East Valley hard. There are several reports of down power lines.

The Salt River Project outage map says electricity for these customers went out around 10 p.m. SRP estimates it can restore some power sometime after midnight. For outage updates, you can visit SRP’s power outage map here.

