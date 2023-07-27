Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

30K+ SRP customers without power in Phoenix metro, Gold Canyon area after storms hit

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:25 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A storm knocked out power for thousands in the East Valley on Wednesday night. Over 30,000 SRP customers in Phoenix, Glendale, the East Valley and Gold Canyon are without power as of 10:46 p.m.

A dust storm came in from the southeast and hit Queen Creek, Apache Junction and San Tan Valley. Then the rain came and hit the East Valley hard. There are several reports of down power lines.

The Salt River Project outage map says electricity for these customers went out around 10 p.m. SRP estimates it can restore some power sometime after midnight. For outage updates, you can visit SRP’s power outage map here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The...
Patients took popular drugs for weight loss and diabetes; now their stomachs are paralyzed
Vincente Anzu was sentenced to 5 years in prison for his part in stealing a Scottsdale home...
Judge sentences man to prison for stealing Scottsdale home
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

El Niño increases the chances for rain and snow in our Arizona winter, but there are no...
How an El Niño year could bring big shifts to weather in Arizona
ADOT urges drivers to learn how to properly navigate dust storms.
What to do when an Arizona dust storm rolls in
It’s a good idea to shop around before hiring a tree-trimming company and get references from...
Arizona homeowners warned to cut back trees to avoid property damage from monsoons
Destroyed grocery store in Phoenix in 2018 has lasting effects