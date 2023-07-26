Woman injured after road rage shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was hospitalized after police say she was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that a woman called 911 to report that she and her friend were driving near 28th and Peoria avenues around 3 a.m. when she was shot. The woman was then rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Details are very limited, but detectives believe the suspect was in a car behind the pair when shots were fired. Video from the scene showed crime scene tape surrounding several gas pumps at a nearby QuikTrip gas station. A description of a suspect hasn’t been released. And at this time, authorities are investigating the incident as a case of road rage.

