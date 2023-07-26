Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego

Video shows a group of sea lions appearing to charge at beachgoers in San Diego. (Source: @whoisjaphet/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News/TMX) - A group of sea lions charged at beachgoers who appeared to get a little too close to the wild animals over the weekend.

A video shared by Instagram user @whoisjaphet shows the sea lions rushing at the crowd on a La Jolla Cove beach.

“Please give the sea lions plenty of room,” a voice can be heard saying over a loudspeaker in the video. “They have bitten people, and they are protected animals.”

As some of the beachgoers backed away, another barking sea lion is seen charging out of the water, sending the group of people screaming.

Sea lions regularly sunbathe on the rocks in La Jolla Cove. The beach area is part of the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve.

Signs are posted warning beachgoers to keep a safe distance away from the animals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The...
Patients took popular drugs for weight loss and diabetes; now their stomachs are paralyzed
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
The 3-year-old girl was unconscious and not breathing when she was pulled from the pool.
3-year-old girl dies after being pulled from pool in north Phoenix
Vincente Anzu was sentenced to 5 years in prison for his part in stealing a Scottsdale home...
Judge sentences man to prison for stealing Scottsdale home
Three vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon at Frank Lloyd Wright and Shea...
Impairment suspected after 5-car crash in Scottsdale leaves 3 people hurt

Latest News

Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
FILE - Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation...
Michael Jackson’s employees were not legally obligated to prevent sex abuse, lawyer argues in court
FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose,...
GRAPHIC: Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver
Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing
Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing
Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing