Verizon offering free NFL Sunday Ticket to select customers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Football season is right around the corner, and Verizon is offering the NFL Sunday Ticket to select customers for free, which is $400 in annual savings.

The offer will be made to Verizon customers who purchase select smartphones, including the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Pixel Fold, and sign up for a mobile line or those who choose home internet plans. Existing Verizon customers can get the offer by upgrading to eligible mobile and internet plans while existing mobile customers get $100 off Sunday Ticket.

Verizon’s offer is one fans can’t get elsewhere, as it’s the first carrier to offer Sunday Ticket to customers. Sunday Ticket is partnering with Youtube for the upcoming season, which will take over distribution rights.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.