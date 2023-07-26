Your Life
Surprise Squad hands Fry’s gift cards to families in central Phoenix

Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers
Ian Schwartz went out to help some central Phoenix families in need. (Sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers)
By Mark Sheridan
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Amid inflation, many families are having trouble making ends meet, and shopping for groceries can be challenging. It’s why Ian Schwartz and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad went to the Fry’s grocery store at 7th Avenue and Camelback to surprise people shopping there in the morning.

Ian first found a woman shopping with her husband. She said prices could be shocking at times and estimated it would cost her around $300 for everything they needed on this shopping run. Ian gave her a $200 gift card and asked if it would help. “Oh, it will help big time,” she said with a smile as she hugged Ian.

Next, Ian found a lady pushing her cart through the store. She told Ian she was retired and liked to shop at Fry’s on their monthly Senior Discount Day to get a 10% off her groceries. “This is for you courtesy of your Valley Toyota Dealers,” Ian said as he handed her a gift card.

Ian then came upon a woman named Kasey, who was shopping for her family. When Ian gave her the gift card, Kasey gave him a hug. “It’s going to help me immensely because right now I have a baby so this is going to help. Formula is expensive.”

He then found a man and a woman shopping for ice cream. Ian gave them a gift card and told them to fill up on the tasty treats. She told Ian strawberry was her favorite.

Finally, Ian found a woman shopping by herself. Her face lit up and she hugged him when he put the $200 gift card in her hand. “Any way we can help, we’re happy to be a part of that,” Ian said with a smile.

