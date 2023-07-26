Scottsdale family pays it forward to Banner staff and NICU families

SCOTTDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Having a new baby in the NICU is one of the most stressful times for parents. One Scottsdale family knows the feeling well, so they decided to support a Valley organization and pay it forward to other families going through a similar time.

Jimmy and Shirley Thompson’s son, Tucker, was born 25 years ago at just one pound and seven ounces at Banner Health University Medical Center in Phoenix. Tucket was a micropreemie and spent a month in the NICU. Despite being in the NICU, Tucker has lived a healthy life.

After Tucker’s time in the hospital, the couple and some of their friends decided to give back to other NICU families and staff at Banner. The Thompsons and their friends, Vince and Hilla, split a $5,000 auction package to benefit March of Dimes, a nonprofit that works to improve the health of mothers and babies. Thanks to their generous donation, dinner was served to over 75 people at the hospital. The food and auction items were donated by Chef Nicc at Top Golf.

Everyone pitched in to help the smallest patients. If you know someone or an organization doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.