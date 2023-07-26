Your Life
ReFashioned Art creating sustainable and abstract art decor

Madden wants her art to be accessible and has many different price points for a piece you may...
Madden wants her art to be accessible and has many different price points for a piece you may like.(Arizona's Family)
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The ReFashioned Art mission statement is to “create more style, less waste.” Artist and sustainable fashion advocate Laura Madden is the woman behind the mission.

Working in multiple fields before starting ReFashioned Art, Madden admits she was always the child who loved to “play” by creating art. In 2019, she released that inner artist and decided to pursue her art professionally. Her work is modern and abstract, using reclaimed materials to align with her mission of merging style and sustainability. She wants to help people live stylishly while lowering their environmental impact.

Madden said she always wanted her home to “feel” luxurious,” filled with high-end art. So, she started creating that look to align with her mission. When you ask Madden about her textiles, she proudly says she works with “home textiles.” She smiles as she explains that could mean anything from the bedsheets she painted and attached to a canvas or that beautiful gold tissue paper from the holidays that are now artfully hung on display. She uses her home textiles to make 3D art that is eye-catching, interesting and on-brand — more style, less waste.

Artist and sustainable fashion advocate Laura Madden wants to help people live stylishly while lowering their environmental impact.

Madden wants her art to be accessible and has many different price points for a piece you may like. Reach out to her; she will help you find the perfect piece! She’s also very excited about her new partnership with David E. Adler Fine Rugs to create home rugs and is looking forward to further pursuing home decor.

ReFashioned Art

Websites: shop.iamlauramadden.com + iamlauramadden.com

Social Media — Instagram: @ReFashionedArt + @iamlauramadden | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

