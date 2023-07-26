Phoenix Art Museum offering educational, free event for kids and parents

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for a fun family activity without breaking the bank? Take the kids to a fun, free and educational event happening at the Phoenix Art Museum! The museum is holding a “Family Funday” this weekend with many cool experiences for all ages to enjoy.

The “Family Funday” will be this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, and there will be arts and crafts for kids. Families can also enjoy live performances. “Anyone in the public can come, cool off from the heat, and enjoy everything there is in the museum. We’ve got exhibitions this year that are fantastic, we’ve got a Cuban contemporary art exhibition, we’ve got a fashion exhibition. But in addition, we’ve also got some great activities. We got in-gallery sketching that’s going to be going on, as well as a drawing activity that relates to monarch butterflies for the kids,” said Devin Sreecharana, president of the men’s arts council. There’s even something for foodies! “We’ve got food trucks. For the parents after a long, hard day, we have great art-inspired cocktails,” said Sreecharana.

For more information about the event, click or tap here.

