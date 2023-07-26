More Arizonans step forward saying Mexican gas station defrauded them too

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Karen Massoglia and her family had a blast on their recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “It was great! We had a great week there,” she said. “We went snorkeling and hung out at the beach a lot. My four kids and four grandkids all came.”

Those good times ended when Karen pulled into a Pemex gas station near Cabo’s airport to put gas into her rental car. After an attendant filled it up, he asked for Karen’s credit card, and she handed him her Capital One Visa card. He returned with troubling news. “He came back and told me my card wasn’t working. And I said, ‘Yeah, it’s working. I know the limit, and it has a long way to go,’” she told the gas attendant.

Massoglia said she wound up paying with another credit card. Still, when she landed back in Arizona, she realized the card, which allegedly wasn’t working, had a $1,465 fraudulent charge for something called “Entertainment” in Spanish. The charge was made when Karen said the attendant had her credit card.

She disputed the fraudulent charge with Capital One, and after investigating, they sent her a denial letter that said the following:

We found insufficient evidence of fraud because: Information we discovered leads us to believe you or another account user benefitted from the transactions.

Massoglia said she couldn’t believe it. “I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked,” she said. On Your Side discovered this particular Pemex gas station has a history of defrauding American tourists from a viewer earlier this week. Online, several reviews say things like, “Do not get gas here. The attendants are running a scam. They skimmed my card for $1,300.” Another customer wrote, “As we drove away on one of my cards, there was a charge for over $1,000.00.” Another review said, “Not sure why credit card companies still allow this merchant to process payments.”

A Scottsdale man recently told On Your Side his American Express Platinum card was skimmed for $980 at the same gas station using the same tactics. On Your Side was able to persuade American Express to return the viewer’s money after rejecting his dispute three previous times. Massoglia is an avid On Your Side viewer and saw that news report.

After providing information on similar scams and fraud charges at the Mexico gas station, American Express credited $980 back to Zack Kowalski.

So, On Your Side contacted Capital One, and after providing them with documentation that Karen was, in fact, a fraud victim, they changed directions and agreed the charge was fraudulent. Capital One then returned all $1,465 to Karen, who said it only happened with the help of On Your Side.

This is an excellent reminder to never let your credit card out of your sight when out of the country. Many Mexican restaurants physically bring the credit card machine to your table for you to pay. However, that’s not the case for Mexican gas stations.

