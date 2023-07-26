Millions of Kias and Hyundais still need anti-theft fix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A year ago, videos went viral on social media, showing people how easy it was to steal certain Kias and Hyundais. The automakers have a fix now, but millions of vehicles are still at risk of being stolen because they have not received the free software upgrade, according to a new CARFAX report.

“There are a bunch of Kia and Hyundai models from the 2010 through 2022 model years and they lack what’s called an immobilizer. An immobilizer is a device that keeps the car from starting if there isn’t an actual physical key in the ignition. These cars don’t have that,” said CARFAX’s Patric Olsen. “There were a bunch of online videos that showed potential thieves how to break into these cars and start them.”

Both automakers have a software upgrade to help prevent theft, but according to a new CARFAX analysis, an estimated 5 million vehicles that are eligible for that free repair have not been fixed. In Arizona, there are 142,000 vehicles that still require the software upgrade. Now CARFAX is adding that information to its vehicle history reports. “We call out very loudly whether or not the vehicle has had this work done or not,” Olsen said. “It shouldn’t stop you from buying one, but it means that your first stop after buying one should be the local Hyundai or Kia dealership to get this work done.”

The vehicles are still attractive to thieves. This month, Glendale Police shared video of a Kia Soul that was stolen in June. The video shows the vehicle speeding away from police, crashing into another vehicle, and then getting stuck at a red light, where the driver and passengers decided to bail and run. Police say five teenagers were arrested.

