Man and woman seriously hurt after early morning shooting near Phoenix park

Evidence markers and police detectives could be seen feet away from a nearby park.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two people are seriously injured after an early morning shooting in west Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Officers say they arrived at the area of 27th Avenue and Polk Street, just north of Van Buren, for reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries and a woman who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Video of the scene shows shell casings in the street near Willow Park. Police say it’s unclear if shots were fired inside or outside a vehicle. All suspects took off before officers arrived, and at this time, police have not yet said how the two victims knew each other.

Residents in the area should expect a heavy police presence throughout the morning as investigators work to piece together the investigation.

