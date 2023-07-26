Man hit, killed by semi-truck in parking lot of Buckeye grocery store

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead in Buckeye after officers say he was hit by a semi-truck in the parking lot of a busy grocery store Wednesday morning.

Buckeye police tell Arizona’s Family that the semi-truck driver hit a man in his 70s around 9:30 a.m. at the Fry’s near 196th Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers showed up, they found witnesses and bystanders helping the man. Crews immediately began conducting CPR and rushed the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Details surrounding what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but police say that the driver stayed on scene and it doesn’t appear that impairment was a factor in the crash.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.

