Man arrested after human remains found inside bag in Phoenix alley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An arrest has been made nearly a month after a man’s remains were found inside a bag in a west Phoenix alley. On Wednesday, Phoenix Police announced that 30-year-old Carlos Guadalupe Leon Soto was taken into custody.

On June 28, just before 2:30 p.m., someone called 911 and said a strong smell was coming from a bag near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. It was sent to a lab and confirmed to be dismembered human remains, according to police. The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Jose Gutierrez.

Soto has been booked on multiple charges, including hindering prosecution. The investigation is still underway.

A man has been arrested after a bag of human remains were found near the intersection of 39th Ave. and McDowell Rd. (Arizona's Family)

