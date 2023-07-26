Your Life
Lightning sparks 16 wildfires in three days in northern Arizona

Officials say 16 lightning-caused fires have popped up within 72 hours across northern Arizona.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews are battling over a dozen wildfires in the High Country, and Mother Nature is to blame. Officials say 16 lightning-caused fires have popped up within 72 hours across northern Arizona.

The largest of the 16 wildfires is the Greenhorn Fire, which began on July 22. The blaze is burning in the Mazatzal Wilderness ten miles southwest of Pine. As of Wednesday, the flames have burned roughly 52 acres of juniper and grass, officials say. However, much-needed rain in the area has slowed down the fire, and it’s moving across the forest floor. Officials confirmed lightning was the cause of the fire.

Firefighters are trying to find strategies on how to contain the flames. At this time, no buildings or homes are at risk.

