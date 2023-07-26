Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Lake Mead-size water losses across Colorado River Basin, UCLA study says

A new study by UCLA researchers says climate change is responsible for water losses across the...
A new study by UCLA researchers says climate change is responsible for water losses across the Colorado River Basin, equal to the size of Lake Mead.(Arizona's Family)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:51 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new study by UCLA researchers says climate change is responsible for water losses across the Colorado River Basin, equal to the size of Lake Mead.

Researchers announced their findings from 2000 to 2021, stating that the system lost 10 trillion gallons throughout the Colorado River—roughly the size of the capacity of Lake Mead.

The study described how the rise in temperatures across the region has led to water losses.

“The fact that warming removed as much water from the basin as the size of Lake Mead itself during the recent megadrought is a wakeup call to the climate change impacts we are living today,” said study leader Benjamin Bass in a press release announcement for the study, which appeared in the journal Water Resources Research.

The system provides water for 40 million people across seven states.

Though Southern Nevada has seen recent rises in lake levels, its still far below previous levels. In 1983, Lake Mead rose to 1,225 feet. This week, it rose to 1,060 feet. In 2022, the lake dropped to the lowest levels ever at 1,044 feet.

“We have been flirting with a danger zone on Lake Mead and Lake Powell in the last few years, where we could see a situation in which one of the reservoirs would go into dead pool, which would be catastrophic,” said Sarah Porter of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at ASU, to our sister station AZ Family back in May.

In May, Arizona, Nevada and California agreed to significant cuts through 2026. The feds must approve the agreement, and are expected to do so in mid-August.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The...
Patients took popular drugs for weight loss and diabetes; now their stomachs are paralyzed
Vincente Anzu was sentenced to 5 years in prison for his part in stealing a Scottsdale home...
Judge sentences man to prison for stealing Scottsdale home
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Dario Mendoza collapsed while working out in the fields.
Death of Yuma farmworker sparks calls for extreme heat protections
A farmer in Yuma collapsed on the job and died, likely from the extreme heat.
Yuma farmer dies on the job, leaves behind wife and kids
A Mesa-based affordable housing complex is offering people a new lease on life, literally.
A New Leaf is building affordable housing in Mesa for seniors and veterans
A non-profit is building in Mesa an affordable housing apartment complex for seniors and...
Non-profit building affordable housing in Mesa for seniors, veterans
The USPS is changing out some of its standard post office boxes, and it's frustrating some...
Postal customers frustrated by change to mail drop boxes