Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

How an El Niño year could bring big shifts to weather in Arizona

El Niño increases the chances for rain and snow in our Arizona winter, but there are no guarantees.
By Royal Norman and Jason Sillman
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - El Niño is a climate pattern that originates in the Pacific Ocean along the equator and impacts weather worldwide. Generally speaking, El Niño increases the chances for rain and snow in our Arizona winter, but there are no guarantees. However, it’s not clear how it impacts the Arizona monsoon. Some research suggests El Nino can delay the onset of our summer thunderstorm season.

How El Niño is formed

Warm water is typically confined to the western Pacific by winds that blow east to west, pushing it toward Indonesia and Australia. But during an El Niño, the winds slow down and can reverse direction, allowing the warmer water to spread eastward to South America.

How often El Niño occurs

El Niño occurs every two to seven years in varying intensity. A strong El Niño heats the atmosphere and changes large-scale weather circulation patterns around the globe. It does that by moving the jet stream around.

Weather Impacts of El Niño

A strong El Niño also influences hurricane seasons around the planet. The warmer the Pacific is, the more hurricanes or typhoons it gets – while fewer hurricanes form in the Atlantic Ocean because increased upper-level winds prevent them from developing. This happened during the 2015 hurricane season, with the Pacific breaking records while the Atlantic saw a relatively quiet year.

El Niño and Climate Change

El Niño’s influence on the climate crisis is still controversial.

Climate change could make El Niño’s impact worse, some recent studies show. And while the overall number of El Niños is unlikely to increase as the planet warms, amplified, so-called “super” El Niño’s will be twice as likely, other research suggests. But we don’t know.

Among the most likely byproducts of global warming are more extreme weather events. And that could make El Niño-induced flooding even more devastating.

Learn More
World Meteorological Organization declares onset of El Niño conditions
What Is El Niño? | NOAA
El Niño | NASA Earth Observatory lab

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The...
Patients took popular drugs for weight loss and diabetes; now their stomachs are paralyzed
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
The 3-year-old girl was unconscious and not breathing when she was pulled from the pool.
3-year-old girl dies after being pulled from pool in north Phoenix
Vincente Anzu was sentenced to 5 years in prison for his part in stealing a Scottsdale home...
Judge sentences man to prison for stealing Scottsdale home
Three vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon at Frank Lloyd Wright and Shea...
Impairment suspected after 5-car crash in Scottsdale leaves 3 people hurt

Latest News

El Niño increases the chances for rain and snow in our Arizona winter, but there are no...
El Niño year could bring big shifts to weather in Arizona
In this image provide by NOAA, a fish swims near coral showing signs of bleaching at Cheeca...
Water at tip of Florida hits hot tub level, may have set world record for warmest seawater
We decided to have a little fun with this miserable heat wave that continues to beat down on...
How long does it take to melt ice in the Phoenix heat wave?
An end to Arizona's heat wave is in sight