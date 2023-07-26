How an El Niño year could bring big shifts to weather in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - El Niño is a climate pattern that originates in the Pacific Ocean along the equator and impacts weather worldwide. Generally speaking, El Niño increases the chances for rain and snow in our Arizona winter, but there are no guarantees. However, it’s not clear how it impacts the Arizona monsoon. Some research suggests El Nino can delay the onset of our summer thunderstorm season.

How El Niño is formed

Warm water is typically confined to the western Pacific by winds that blow east to west, pushing it toward Indonesia and Australia. But during an El Niño, the winds slow down and can reverse direction, allowing the warmer water to spread eastward to South America.

How often El Niño occurs

El Niño occurs every two to seven years in varying intensity. A strong El Niño heats the atmosphere and changes large-scale weather circulation patterns around the globe. It does that by moving the jet stream around.

Weather Impacts of El Niño

A strong El Niño also influences hurricane seasons around the planet. The warmer the Pacific is, the more hurricanes or typhoons it gets – while fewer hurricanes form in the Atlantic Ocean because increased upper-level winds prevent them from developing. This happened during the 2015 hurricane season, with the Pacific breaking records while the Atlantic saw a relatively quiet year.

El Niño and Climate Change

El Niño’s influence on the climate crisis is still controversial.

Climate change could make El Niño’s impact worse, some recent studies show. And while the overall number of El Niños is unlikely to increase as the planet warms, amplified, so-called “super” El Niño’s will be twice as likely, other research suggests. But we don’t know.

Among the most likely byproducts of global warming are more extreme weather events. And that could make El Niño-induced flooding even more devastating.

