GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force caught on camera

A California man said an officer used excessive force.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITTIER, Calif. (CNN) - The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is being accused of using excessive force after footage showed what appears to be a violent arrest.

You can see Emmett Brock being thrown to the ground seconds after he got out of his car.

Brock told CNN he was leaving work back in February when he saw Deputy Joseph Benza behaving aggressively toward a woman.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video included in this package may be disturbing to some.

GRAPHIC WARNING: A man accuses the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department of using excessive force. (Credit: Thomas Beck via CNN Newsource)

He said he “flipped him off casually” and continued driving.

Brock said that is when he noticed Benza following him for several blocks. He said he did not see any lights or sirens.

The 24-year-old was arrested on several charges, including resisting arrest and causing injury to a police officer.

Brock’s attorney said his client denies the allegations.

The sheriff’s department declined to comment on the matter, citing pending litigation.

The incident is one in a series of recent allegations of excessive use of force involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, several of which have been caught on tape.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

