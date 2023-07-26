Your Life
WATCH LIVE: Alicia Navarro found safe after nearly 4 years, Glendale police say

Officials held a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Alicia Navarro, who went missing from her Glendale home nearly four years ago, has been found in Montana and is said to be safe, Glendale police announced Wednesday afternoon.

On September 15, 2019, then-14-year-old Alicia left a note for her parents and left while they slept. At the time, she was described as a high-functioning autistic teen.

Arizona’s Family has a crew at Glendale police headquarters for the 3 p.m. press conference. Watch it live in the player above and check back for updates.

