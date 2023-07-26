WATCH LIVE: Alicia Navarro found safe after nearly 4 years, Glendale police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Alicia Navarro, who went missing from her Glendale home nearly four years ago, has been found in Montana and is said to be safe, Glendale police announced Wednesday afternoon.

On September 15, 2019, then-14-year-old Alicia left a note for her parents and left while they slept. At the time, she was described as a high-functioning autistic teen.

