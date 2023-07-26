Your Life
First Alert Weather: Another day of record heat in Phoenix, relief is on the way

By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our unprecedented heat wave continues today with a forecast record high of 119 degrees. It will be our fourth time this month to see 119, and our 27th day in a row of temperatures of 110 degrees or higher.

We’re finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel over the weekend ahead, both for the hot temperatures and our dry stretch. It hasn’t rained in Phoenix since March.

There’s a slight chance for wind, blowing dust and rain this evening, with storms likely to our south and north, which could bring a few storms into the Valley mainly between 6 and 11pm. A better chance of storms is in the forecast for the weekend, specifically Saturday through Tuesday.

Temperatures should come down below 110 finally by the start of next week.

