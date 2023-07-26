First Alert for heat until Friday with thunderstorms possible this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The big story continues to be the excessive heat, with temperatures as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday running at 116 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport, tying a daily record. It also makes this the 27th consecutive day with 110 degrees or more and we’ve hit 14 days of temperatures at 115 or higher this year, tying a record set in 2020.

We also had a low of 96, now the 17th straight day where the temperature has not dropped below 90 degrees at the airport. Both of those are records. We’re also at 126 days without rain and, of course, no rainfall yet in Monsoon 2023; however, that’s not a record. We’re optimistic we’ll start dealing with the heat and lack of rain issues as we progress into the weekend.

It’s already been a reasonably active thunderstorm day in parts of northern Arizona, but even those storms have been very isolated. We do have a chance for a shower, or more likely, some blowing dust around the Valley tonight, but through Friday, our rain chances do not look very good. However, the monsoon has a way of defying the forecast at times. That said, the trend of adding more moisture to the mix will start on Saturday and continue for 3-4 days. We’ll have chances for T-Storms in the Valley Saturday through Tuesday. Perhaps the best “window” of rain chances will be overnight Sunday into Monday.

With the increased moisture, we also expect temperatures to moderate. The excessive heat warning is currently running through Friday. After that, weekend temperatures will moderate, and we could see a sub-110 high on Sunday, but more probably on Monday.

On this date in 1981, a flash flood claimed eight lives at Tanque Verde Falls in Tucson.

