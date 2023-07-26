Your Life
Dream Theater tour makes stop in Phoenix

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dream Theater is in Phoenix on Wednesday night, bringing Devin Townsend and Animals as Leaders.

Dream Theatre will present its first edition of DREAMSONIC, a prog-metal music festival. Dream Theater released “A View From the Top of The World” in October 2021, landing them #1 on Current Hard Music Charts, and their lead track “The Alien” went on to win the GRAMMY for “Best Metal Performance.”

Devin Townsend is a celebrated Canadian metal performer whose recent album “Lightwork” was released in 2022. He released 19 studio albums and several video, compilation and live albums. In 2015, he won the “Metal/Hard Music Album of The Year” at the Juno Awards.

Finally, Animals as Leaders is a Los Angeles-based prog-metal group created by the powers of Nigerian-American guitarist Tosin Abasi, drummer Matt Garstka, and guitarist Javier Reyes. In 2022, the trio released “Parrhesia.” The group has released five albums, a handful of singles, live albums and re-releases.

Tickets start at $27, and the concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Arizona Financial Theatre. Click here for tickets.

