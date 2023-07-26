DPS investigating after body discovered outside Arizona State Capitol

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say an investigation is underway after a body was discovered outside the Arizona State Capitol early Wednesday morning. Phoenix Police found the body just before 7 a.m. on the Capitol property. The investigation was then turned over to Department of Safety troopers.

The victim hasn’t been identified. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for the victim.

