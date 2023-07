Dear Greenfield Junior Parents and Families,

Thank you to all of our students and families for a great first day of school! Unfortunately, we experienced a few sporadic AC issues throughout the day and technicians and staff have been working diligently to try and fix these.

We were hopeful for better news this evening as our technicians continue to work on the AC, however, at this time there is no guarantee the AC will be completely up and running by tomorrow morning. Therefore, school for Greenfield Junior students is canceled tomorrow, Wed, July 26th.

Teachers may be emailing some information to students, which will be optional to complete at home tomorrow.

The safety of our students and staff in Gilbert Public Schools is a top priority and our district teams and external technicians are working diligently around the clock to resolve the AC issues. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we know making alternative arrangements is not easy for our families.

We will continue to keep you updated throughout the day tomorrow on the progress.